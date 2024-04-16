This election is to punish those who are against Constitution: PM

Gaya (Bihar): Launching a blistering attack on the Opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this election is to punish those who are against India’s Constitution and opposing the Centre’s efforts to make the country a ‘Viksit Bharat’.



He also accused the Opposition leaders, including those of the RJD and the Congress, of playing politics with the Constitution. Speaking at an election rally in Bihar’s Gaya district, the PM said, “This election is only to punish ‘Ghamandia’ (arrogant) alliance leaders. It is to punish those who are against the Constitution and opposing the Centre’s initiatives to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).” Bihar’s former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Gaya as an NDA nominee. “The Congress and its partners are resorting to lies in the name of the Constitution just to abuse me. The NDA respects the Constitution…even Babasaheb Ambedkar can’t change this...The Constitution, given by Babasaheb and Dr Rajendra Prasad, has made me the PM. I come from a poor family...,” he said.he prime minister alleged that the Opposition leaders are “against the celebration of Constitution Day”. “They (Opposition leaders) are playing politics with the Constitution. For us, the Constitution is a matter of ‘aastha’. People of the country have decided to give NDA 400 plus seats this time,” he said.

The PM also claimed that the “Congress has lost the opportunity to make India a ‘Samridh Bharat’ (developed India)”. “The Congress and RJD only played politics in the name of social justice. In the last 10 years, the country witnessed a revolution and the overall development of women...Ten crore women in the country joined self-help groups and of them, 1.25 crore are in Bihar,” the PM said.“Vikas and Virasaat (heritage) both are in NDA’s agenda,” he said, adding, “We will take India’s heritage to the world, which will benefit Gaya”. The PM also said, “They (Opposition leaders) call Santana dharma “dengue and malaria”. They don’t deserve even a single seat...they must be punished.”Modi also alleged that the RJD is the symbol of “corruption and goonda raj”.

Tight security arrangements were in place in Gaya in view of the PM’s visit. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, the BJP is contesting 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, the JD(U) 16, Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) of Chirag Paswan 5 and the HAM and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) one each.