This decade belongs to PM Modi, will campaign for Nitish Kumar: Andhra CM Naidu

Dubai/Amaravati: Asserting that the current decade belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said he was confident of the NDA's win in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

He would also campaign in that state for NDA candidates.

In an exclusive interview to PTI Videos, Naidu described the NDA Government at the Centre as 'progressive' and said it is bringing so many reforms for the benefit of the common man with an aim to empower ordinary people as a criteria.

He further said the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh was successful in implementing the 'Super Six' poll promises within one year after assuming the office due to the 'double engine' regime in the state.

Naidu said the foundation stone for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's proposed 7.3 Million Tons per Annum (initial capacity) steel plant in AP will be laid next month.

"In India, very very interesting things are going on. Our Honorable Prime Minister from 2000 onwards is in politics. He is always winning the elections. Earlier, he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. From 2014, 11 years he is Prime Minister. Now another four years he will be there."

"This decade belongs to Narendra Modi. And also, when this decade belongs to Narendra Modi ji, then automatically it belongs to Indians," Naidu said.

He further said he was confident that the ruling NDA will win in Bihar Assembly elections slated for next month.

"Yeah, we will work it out. NDA, whenever they tell me, I am prepared to go and work with them,” he replied when asked if would campaign for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Describing the recent GST rate rationalisation as a "win-win situation for everybody," Naidu said it is leading to "super savings" for consumers and even the MSME sector and other businessmen are also happy.

"It is a win-win situation for everybody. Less taxation, more advantage. That is how things are happening. The NDA government is always a progressive government. They are bringing so many reforms for the benefit of the common man. How to empower the common man is the criteria," he said.

The TDP supremoe said the per capita income of any country is dominated by Indians residing in that nation.

In Dubai to woo investors, Naidu said he met several leaders and businessmen to invite them for the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam next month.

He said the state has immense potential for investments in Green Energy, Agriculture, Horticulture, Logistics and Amaravati capital city.

On the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's proposed steel plant, the CM said PM Modi ensured necessary permissions for the projects and helped launch it.

"Within two months, we were able to clinch it. Now all environment clearances are over. Next month we are going to lay the foundation," he said.

On the Real Time Governance, Naidu said his government has been providing 750 services through WhatsApp even as facilities such as reservation for temple darshan, bus tickets and hotel reservations can also be done.

Naidu said the state government is creating non-resident Telugu community chapters everywhere to create a network to train them to become entrepreneurs.

"One day you are going to see, the most influential and powerful community will be the Telugu community in the planet. That is what we are planning," he added.

During the last 15 months the state government was able to clinch investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore and another Rs 5 lakh crore was in the pipeline, he said.