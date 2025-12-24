New Delhi: A renewed debate on the meaning of nationalism in contemporary India took centre stage on Tuesday with the launch of ‘My Idea of Nation First: Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism’, authored by senior journalist Uday Mahurkar, at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

Author Uday Mahurkar described the book as an attempt to interrogate ideas rather than individuals. While acknowledging Mahatma Gandhi’s contributions to social reform, cleanliness and grassroots empowerment, he argued that certain historical decisions needed critical examination from the standpoint of national interest.

“This book elaborates how India was betrayed after Independence,” Mahurkar said, adding that emotional nationalism and the tendency to view past leaders as infallible had prevented an honest appraisal of history. He maintained that an uncritical pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity, “at any cost,” had, in practice, harmed social balance, especially at the cost of the Hindus, a claim likely to provoke debate.

The book was released by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and urges a reassessment of nationalism beyond political binaries and emotive slogans, arguing instead for a fact-based, responsibility-driven, and constitutional approach.

Speaking at the launch, Gadkari stressed that the idea of “Nation First” must translate into long-term capacity-building rather than rhetoric. He underlined the need for India to focus on research, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship, while reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports through biofuels and clean energy. A strong defence ecosystem and indigenous manufacturing, he said, were equally central to national security and sustainable growth.

The discussion that followed widened the lens on nationalism to include historical interpretation and societal cohesion. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi argued that India’s technological strides, from digital public infrastructure to space exploration, reflected a confident civilisation shaping its own future. He said engaging honestly with history and encouraging critical thinking were essential for defining national identity in a rapidly changing world.

Retired Lieutenant General VG Khandare emphasised that national security was inseparable from internal unity and social stability. Preparedness, he said, extended beyond borders to ensure cohesion within society.

The volume includes a foreword by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a preface by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscoring its significance in current political and intellectual debates.