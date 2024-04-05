Third term: Shifts in PM ’s poll discourse with BJP focusing on its ‘South strategy’

New Delhi: Amidst the twiddling political landscape leading up to the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in seven phases between April and June this year, notable transformations have been observed in the Prime Minister’s discourse during election rallies. From 2014 to 2024, there have been significant shifts in the issues addressed and promises made to the masses.



When Prime Minister Narendra Modi ascended to power a decade ago, he resonated with the sentiments of the people on a multitude of issues, ranging from national security and corruption to inflation and unemployment, particularly during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. Additionally, during the 2014 general election campaign, he emphasised the transformation of Gujarat, drawing upon his tenure as Chief Minister. He extensively discussed the development and juxtaposed the developmental agendas of the Congress-led centre with his achievements as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

PM Modi’s election speeches during the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019, and 2024 reflect a noticeable shift in content. The focus of the Prime Minister’s addresses has transitioned from ‘poor’ to ‘chowkidar’ to ‘Modi ki guarantee’.

The primary emphasis across the speeches delivered in 2014 was on addressing the concerns of the ‘poor’. However, this focus witnessed a decline in 2019 and was further diminished in 2024, with a shift towards critiquing the opposition Congress and the united opposition bloc.

In his recent election speeches spanning Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal, PM Modi appeared to be dedicated to persuading the public regarding the corruption cases filed against leaders of the opposition parties outside the NDA alliance.

The PM had launched a Twitter campaign #MainBhiChowkidar in March 2019 when the Opposition had accused him of corruption, however, this time it has shifted to #ModiKaParivar and #ModiKiGaurantee.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, PM Modi strongly advocated the Gujarat model of growth.

In the 2019 election speeches, while ‘development’ remained a prominent theme, references to ‘Gujarat’ were relatively fewer.