Third school associated with Azam Khan sealed

LUCKNOW: In a recent turn of events, the third school associated with senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan faced closure, adding to the controversies surrounding his educational institutions. The fourth school’s building, currently under construction in Yatimkhana colony, also finds itself embroiled in legal troubles.

Azam Khan, a tenth-time MLA from Rampur and a four-time minister, had established four schools during the SP regime, allegedly acquiring government buildings and land on lease. These schools, including the renowned Jauhar University, have been subjects of scrutiny, with allegations of lease violations and misuse of government property.

The first blow came in 2019 when Rampur Public School (Kids School), located in the building of Government Oriental College, was sealed, leading to a heated evacuation. Subsequently, in March 2023, the government reclaimed the buildings of Rampur Public School (both boys and girls wing), both constructed on government land.