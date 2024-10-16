Third revision of OROP raises pension benefits for retirees of armed forces

New Delhi: The third revision of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme has been implemented, offering increased pension benefits to retired armed forces personnel, the government claimed on Tuesday. The scheme was made effective from July 1.



The latest revised OROP scheme ensures uniform pension rates for servicemen of the same rank, group and qualifying service regardless of their retirement date.

It added that the OROP-III revision updates the pension rates based on the average of the minimum and maximum pensions of servicemen who retired in 2023. For those whose pension already exceeds the new average, their current pension has been protected. On the other hand, personnel receiving less than the average will see their pensions raised to meet the new standard. This policy ensures that no pension is reduced, aligning with the government’s commitment to providing fair and consistent benefits to all eligible retirees.

The revision has been carefully documented through 121 tables, detailing the pension rates for personnel across different ranks and service groups. The revised rates apply only to servicemen who retired before July 1, 2024. Since its inception in 2014, the OROP scheme has steadily increased its coverage. Under OROP-I, which came into force in 2014, a total of 20.60 lakh pensioners benefitted. In OROP-II, which started on July 1, 2019, approximately 4.52 lakh retirees were added to the scheme. Now, under OROP-III, approximately 3.54 lakh retirees who served between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2024, will also be included.

In addition to regular pensioners, OROP covers a significant number of family and disability pensioners. As of June 30, 2024, the scheme includes 6.12 lakh family pensioners and 2.25 lakh disability pensioners, contributing to the overall reach of over 25 lakh beneficiaries. It has also placed a significant financial burden on the exchequer

over the years.