Third offshore campus of IIT likely to be set up in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: The third offshore campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is likely to be set up in Sri Lanka, according to sources.

The proposal for an IIT in Sri Lanka was announced last November in the 2024 Budget unveiled by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also serves as the finance minister.

According to sources, the Sri Lankan government is in touch with IIT Madras for the ambitious project.

‘A high-level delegation had recently visited the Chennai campus to discuss the future roadmap. The talks are on and the campus is likely to come up in Kandy,’ a source said.

‘The delegation also visited the Research Park at the campus and interacted with officials about possible areas of engagement,’ the source added.

The Indian government had announced that opportunities for admission to the IITs in India will be provided to meritorious Sri Lankan students from the 2017-18 academic sessions onwards.