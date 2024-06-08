‘Third gender voter turnout in LS poll higher than 2019’

New Delhi: The 2024 Lok Sabha polls saw a higher turnout of third gender voters in comparison to the 2019 elections, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

In 2024, the third gender voter turnout was 25 per cent while it was 14.58 per cent in the last election.

The EC has released phase-wise data for the just-concluded seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

In the first phase of the 2024 elections held on April 19, the turnout of third gender voters was 31.32 per cent. It was 23.86 per cent in the second phase held on April 26, 25.2 per cent in the third phase held on May 7, 34.23 per cent in the fourth phase held on May 13, 21.96 per cent in the fifth phase held on May 20 and 18.67 per cent in the sixth phase held on May 25.

The final and seventh phase of the polls held on June 1 saw a 22.33 per cent third gender voter turnout.

According to the 2011 census, there are 4,87,803 transgenders in the country.