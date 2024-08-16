Third developmental flight of SSLV is 100% success: ISRO Chairman S Vijay Karthik

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): ISRO on Friday successfully launched an Earth observation satellite on board a small satellite launch vehicle, giving a boost to India's space programme.

The third developmental flight carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) along with a passenger satellite SR-0 DEMOSAT was successfully placed into the intended orbit as planned.

"The third developmental flight SSLV-D3 with EOS-08 satellite has been successfully accomplished. The rocket has placed the spacecraft in the very precise orbit as planned and there are no deviations in the injection of satellites," ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, addressing the gathering from the Mission Control Centre at this spaceport here.

He said the launch parameters of the satellite indicate that everything (mission launch) is perfect and the Earth Observation Satellite and the passenger satellite SR-O DEMOSAT have been injected after the manouveres.

"Congratulations now to the SSLV-D3 project team and with this the third developmental flight of SSLV has been completed," he said.

"We are in the process of transferring SSLV technologies to industries and so it is a very good beginning for the SSLV and the launch vehicle," he said.

The payload carried by the rocket has been designed and realised by the ISRO team, he said.

"It is 100 per cent successful and the satellite has been placed into its intended orbit," Somanath told reporters later.

"As I am aware, solar panels (of the rocket) have already been deployed, further, we are looking for certain activities in the VTM stage and all that will be completed in due course of time. so congratulations once again for The entire team who worked behind the scene to develop this SSLV rocket and its culmination of developmental programme. Let us give a big round of applause to the entire (SSLV-D3) team," he said.

Mission Director S S Vinod said, "today we have achieved a major milestone in the journey of SSLV. The last and final developmental flight of SSLV-D3 has been successfully accomplished and with that we are moving into the operational phase."

He said the scientists have injected the EOS satellite and the passenger satellite into the precise orbit.

"The efforts put in by one and all has resulted in this achievement. Let me take this opportunity to thank the people who were behind this. Especially the management who had the confidence and trust in us to handover the development of a new launch vehicle to a new team which was able to achieve the targeted launch of D1, D2 and D3 within a short timeframe. Especially, we thank the management led by our beloved Chairman S Somanath who has been part and parcel of this SSLV and also behind in realising the system," he said.