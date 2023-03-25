‘Think of innovative ideas to ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach last mile citizen’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while interacting with the seventh batch of Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA), asked them to think of innovative ideas so as to ensure streamlined implementation of the state government’s flagship programmes at the grassroots level. “Every CMGGA should focus on introducing some innovative project targeted to address every issue pertinent to the district assigned to them,” said Manohar Lal Khattar during the interaction programme held late evening on Friday at Haryana Niwas.

Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Project Director, CMGGA Programme Amit Agrawal also remained present on this occasion. “The work done by every CMGGA will be reviewed every three months. During this, feedback would be taken from them as to suggest required system changes for uninterrupted and transparent flow of benefits of public centric schemes to those at the bottom of the pyramid,” said Khattar.