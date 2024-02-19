They were ‘threatened’, says AAP after 3 of its councillors joined BJP

Chandigarh: A day after three of its municipal councillors switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday hit out at the party accusing it of threatening them and using unfair tactics to poach them.



The Congress, which contested the recent mayoral polls jointly with the AAP, also targeted the BJP, alleging that the entire election episode had exposed it before the public.

Three AAP councillors -- Neha, Poonam and Gurcharan Kala -- joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leader Vinod Tawde on Sunday.

The development came hours after BJP leader Manoj Sonkar resigned as Chandigarh mayor on Sunday, a day before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a plea alleging irregularities in the mayoral polls.

On his party’s three councillors joining the BJP, Chandigarh AAP president Sunny Ahluwalia hit out at the saffron outfit, accusing it of threatening the councillors and using unfair tactics to poach them.

‘They are known for such tactics. These councillors who until a few days ago were sitting in protest against them were threatened..they used unfair tactics to make them join their party. It was all part of those sequence of events (connected with the mayoral polls) in which everyone saw how democracy was murdered. It was part of their ‘Operation Lotus’,’ he alleged.

On the issue of whether their alliance would continue in case a fresh mayoral poll is held, AAP and Congress leaders said they will strategize after the apex court hears the matter.

‘As of now, 10 councillors are of AAP and seven of Congress. We spoke with the Chandigarh Congress chief and we will strategise everything on how to move forward,’ Ahluwalia said, responding to a question on the alliance.

Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky alleged that in the entire episode of the mayoral polls, the BJP stands exposed before the public.

‘Everyone saw what they did. Everyone watched the video of how the presiding officer declared eight votes invalid for mayor’s post,’ Lucky said.

On three AAP councillors switching over, he said, “BJP is known to play politics of lies and pressure.

They have been exposed before people’s court. Ever since the mayoral polls were declared, BJP was hell bent on breaking this (Congress-AAP) alliance.”