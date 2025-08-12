'These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased': Rahul Gandhi criticises SC ruling on stray dogs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy, said Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday. “These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe – without cruelty,” Gandhi said in a post on X. “Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” he said, criticising the court’s direction.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the authorities in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to immediately start picking up stray dogs from all localities and shift them to dog shelters. The directions also extend to Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The ruling drew criticism from animal rights organisations. They held a protest in front of the India Gate in Delhi on Monday against the order. The police detained them during the protest. “They don’t want us to talk. These people are throwing everyone into jail. I am being detained because I do the noble work of feeding animals,” said a caregiver of dogs while being detained by the Police for protesting against the SC order. PETA India Advocacy Associate, Shaurya Agrawal, said the order is “impractical and illogical” as it is going to “create chaos and more problems.” Speaking with ANI, PETA Indian Advocacy Associate said, “This particular order is impractical, illogical and according to the animal birth control rules, also illegal. The Delhi government had 24 years to implement these sterilisation programs, implement the ABC rules. Delhi has 10 lakh dogs and only half of them are sterilised. Housing them in shelters is impractical. It is very difficult. This is going to create chaos and more problems.” He further called the decision to remove dogs “inhumane and cruel in itself” and indicated that PETA is exploring all legal avenues to oppose the order. “Removal of dogs is inhumane, is cruelty in itself, and the conditions within the shelters are going to be very bad… We are exploring all our legal avenues,” he said.