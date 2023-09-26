There is delay in taking action; seems comments sanctioned by BJP’s top leadership: Danish Ali

NEW DELHI: Amid the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, BSP MP Danish Ali on Monday questioned the “delay” in action against the leader of the ruling party and alleged that the comments seem to have been sanctioned by the BJP’s top leadership to build a narrative around him and



his community.

Ali also claimed that evidence was being “dug up” against him from that day when the incident took place.

Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the Lok Sabha last Thursday have sparked a furore, with Opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

“There is delay in taking action, and evidence is being dug up against me from that day (when Bidhuri made the remarks). I challenge that if there is any evidence against me, then put it forward,” the Bahujan Samaj Party MP said.

“The pathshala that Danish Ali has studied in did not teach hatred. This is your (BJP) behaviour, your culture. The PM had said on first day in the new Parliament building that people will identify you with your behaviour and decide accordingly on which side of the Parliament one will sit.”