Theatre stampede case: Allu Arjun appears before police

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Arjun, named as an accused in the case related to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2, appeared before the police here on Sunday as part of his bail conditions.

The actor appeared before the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chikkadapally police station, completed the court formalities and left, police said.

Arjun, listed as accused No 11 in the case, was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3.

As per the court’s directives, the actor is required to appear before SHO, Chikkadpally police station on every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or till filing of charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

Additionally, the court instructed the Pushpa star not to change his residential address, without prior intimation to the court, till the disposal of the case.

The incident took place on December 4, when a stampede-like situation erupted at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere. A 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her eight-year-old son sustained injuries in the chaos and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.