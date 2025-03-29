The Road Ahead 2.0” – a ground-breaking work on AI launched

New Delhi: In a significant book launch event on Friday, The Road Ahead 2.0 – A Seminal Work on AI was officially launched by Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and Yogi Kochhar, a renowned thought leader.

The event, organised by the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), brought together influential figures from across India’s higher education landscape to celebrate the pivotal work that explores the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, research, and industry.

The launch event was graced by Prof. D.P. Singh, Former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In his speech, Prof. Singh highlighted the book’s relevance, stressing that it stands as a testament to AI’s immense potential.

He said that AI is not just a technological advancement; it’s a catalyst for change in every sector.

He also called on educators to integrate AI across various disciplines, emphasising that it should not be confined to technical fields alone. Instead, Artificial Intelligence should be incorporated into humanities, social

sciences, healthcare, and management to create a more holistic and future-ready learning ecosystem.

Co-author Prof. T.G. Sitharam, a visionary academician, underscored the importance of AI in reshaping education and research.

“This book aims to provide a roadmap for Artificial Intelligence integration in our educational institutions, research facilities, and industries,” he stated.

His insight reinforces the book’s central theme – that AI is poised to revolutionise not only education but all sectors, driving innovation and progress.