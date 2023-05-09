‘The Kerala Story’ exposes the nexus of religious conversions, says Anurag

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that every woman must watch the film ‘The Kerala Story’ to avoid the dangerous conspiracy of global terrorism. This film created controversy over its subject and certain claims, after ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the last year.



After watching the film Thakur called it a film that exposes the sinister nexus of religious conversions. “Every sister and daughter must watch this film... Kerala Story is an attempt to present the truth. This film will create positive ripples in India against the fight against terrorism,” he said.

“Through this film, the truth comes in front of you how innocent daughters of India are recruited for terrorist organisations by trapping them in the name of love. Through this film, the conspiracy going on for years against the country has been exposed,” the I&B minister said. Thakur also claimed that for the first time, a film has so boldly shown the dangerous conspiracy of global terrorism going on in Kerala to the whole of India and the world. He made the allegation that the truth which the Congress and the Left have been denying to the country for the last decade. Also, claimed that both Congress and the Left have stooped to such an extent that they resorted to propaganda and even went to court in defence of the terror conspiracies going on in Kerala for decades.

“This is not just a film, it is a document that exposes us to the nefarious conspiracies of organizations like the global terrorist organisation ISIS against India. It teaches us how to save our sisters, daughters and children from this monster of terrorism,” the minister said.