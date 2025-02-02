The Environment Ministry budget increased by 9%

Chandigarh: The Central government has allotted Rs 3,412.82 crore to the Union Environment Ministry in the 2025-26 Union Budget, an increase of 9 per cent from 3,125.96 crore in 2024-25.

The Budget allocates more funds for ecosystem conservation, wildlife protection and expanding forest cover. The National Mission for a Green India, which works to expand forest cover, protect existing forests and prevent wildfires, will receive Rs 220 crore in 2025-26, an increase from Rs 160 crore last year. Funding for natural resource and ecosystem conservation has also gone up from Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore. Under this component, the budget for biodiversity conservation has been nearly tripled -- from Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 10 crore. The government has allocated Rs 35 crore for conserving aquatic ecosystems. Funding for Project Tiger and Project Elephant has been increased from Rs 245 crore to Rs 290 crore.