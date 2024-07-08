The Courage of 2 RAJ RIF: Narratives from the Kargil War

New Delhi: Enemy forces held critical positions in the Kargil region, overlooking the vital NH-1A highway, in the summer of 1999, posing one of the Indian Army’s biggest problems. The most powerful of these positions was Tololing Top, an impending threat that had to be eliminated to change the battle’s course. Following some early defeats, the 2nd Battalion, Rajputana Rifles (2 RAJ RIF), was left to take the Tololing Complex and Point 4590.



The men of 2 RAJ RIF set out on a mission that would leave their marks on Indian military history on the evening of June 12, 1999. With unwavering resolve and the momentum of a lightning attack, they ascended the treacherous slopes and captured Tololing Top and the area around Point 4590. This victory was not without immense sacrifice. Throughout the night and into the early hours, the unit repelled three fierce counter-attacks from the enemy, demonstrating extraordinary bravery and resilience.

This assault came at a heavy cost. Among the fallen were one officer, two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and eleven soldiers, with twenty-five more sustaining serious injuries. Yet, their blood and heroism wrote a new chapter in the history of the Indian Army and the Kargil conflict, breaking the operational stalemate and turning the tide against the enemy.

Bolstered by their success at Tololing, the 2 RAJ RIF was again tasked with a critical mission: to capture the formidable Three Pimple Ridgeline, Area Knoll, and the Black Rock Complex. These positions dominated the NH-1A and Drass Town, and their capture was essential for regaining control of the region. With unwavering determination and adherence to their martial traditions, the battalion launched a daring assault on these features. The men of 2 RAJ RIF exhibited insurmountable tenacity and sheer willpower as they fearlessly engaged the enemy in fierce hand-to-hand combat. Their exceptional valour and heroism went well beyond the call of duty.

The assault on these positions was one of the bloodiest of the conflict. The battalion lost three officers and seven soldiers, with sixty more grievously injured. Despite these heavy losses, the 2 RAJ RIF demonstrated unparalleled collective gallantry, heroic courage, and steely resilience. Their actions during ‘OPERATION VIJAY’ earned them the First Instant Unit Citation from the Chief of Army Staff, along with the battle honours of “Tololing” and “Drass,” and the theatre honour of “Kargil.”

The sacrifices of the brave soldiers of 2 RAJ RIF will forever be remembered. Among the martyrs of the Tololing assault on June 12 and 13, 1999, were Maj Vivek Gupta, MVC (Posthumous), Sub Sumer Singh Rathore, SM (Posthumous), Sub Bhanwar Lal, VrC (Posthumous), CHM Yashvir Singh, VrC (Posthumous), Hav Sultan Singh Narwaria, VrC (Posthumous), Nk Chaman Singh, Nk Surendra Singh, L/Nk Bachan Singh, L/Nk Jasvir Singh, and Rfn Ashish Kumar.

In the assault on Three Pimple and Black Rock on June 29, 1999, the battalion mourned the loss of Maj P Acharya, MVC (Posthumous), Capt N. Kenguruse, MVC (Posthumous), Capt Vijayant Thapar, VrC (Posthumous), Hav Sarman Singh Sengar, SM (Posthumous), L/Hav Satvir Singh, Nk Anand Singh, Nk Vikram Singh, Rfn Satpal Singh, Rfn Satyabir Singh, Rfn Kanwarpal Singh, Rfn Om Prakash, Rfn Jagmal Singh, and Rfn Jasvir.

These heroes of the 2 RAJ RIF displayed overwhelming bravery and made the ultimate sacrifice, ensuring that the legacy of the “Ever Victorious” battalion would be remembered for generations to come. Their stories of valour and dedication continue to inspire and remind us of the price of freedom.