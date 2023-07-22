‘The actual unemployment rate in Haryana is around 6 per cent’

Chandigarh: Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Haryana, Amit Arya, while taking a dig at the Opposition making misleading claims and play cheap politics on the issue of the unemployment rate in the State said that Labour and Employment Ministry’s unemployment statistics about Haryana have certainly broken Opposition’s myth.



He said that as per the latest statistics, the unemployment rate in Haryana in 2021-2022 is said to be 9 per cent, but the Opposition always makes bogus claims that the state’s unemployment rate of 30 to 37 percent.

The Opposition clearly gives deceptive data to the public, but the latest figures shared by the Ministry have clearly exposed their (Opposition) bogus claims, asserted Amit Arya.

He stated that the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt Ltd (CMIE) data, which Congress leaders share every time they talk on the issue of unemployment are absolutely bogus. “CMIE, as the name implies, is a for-profit organization.

As a result, it cannot be fair or free of bias organization.

The organization has a history of painting a misleading picture of Haryana’s employment situation using phony statistics,” said Amit Arya.

Arya said that this data issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on the unemployment rate in the state is also not completely accurate because many youths do not get employment as per their ability, education or aspiration, hence are underemployed.

Many times such youth also declare themselves unemployed in the survey whereas in the reality they are not unemployed but are underemployed, Arya further said.