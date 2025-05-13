Tharoor slams Trump for ‘taking credit’ for ending India-Pakistan hostilities

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday described US President Donald Trump's announcement of halting military hostilities between India and Pakistan as "a politician wanting to take credit for something" and slammed the American leader for re-hyphenating the two South Asian countries.

Asserting that he did not like the social media post of Trump announcing the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, Tharoor pointed out that the US president tried to make a "false equivalence" between India and Pakistan and said it was equating the victim with the perpetrator which was "shocking".

Asked about Trump's announcement, Tharoor told said: "I see it as a particular politician wanting to take credit for something and I can see that the government of India probably said 'let them take the credit if they want to', but from our point of view we have made it clear that the peace followed a request from the DGMO of Pakistan who called his Indian counterpart at 3:35 pm (Saturday) and we did not take very long to say yes because we had never wanted a long war."

"We had made it very clear on May 7 that what we had done was to strike terrorist targets in reprisal for Pahalgam and the last thing that we wanted to see was the beginning of a long protracted conflict...We had said at every stage, we had done our thing, we have sent a message, if you react, we will react," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Clarifying that he was speaking as an individual MP, Tharoor said he did not like Trump's social media posts on the issue.

Tharoor said there were four problems with Trump's message including the "false equivalence" between India and Pakistan.

"You are making equivalent the victim and the perpetrator, which is really shocking. It is completely wrong to imply that as a result of this India is going to give some sort of negotiation to Pakistan. We will never negotiate to the point of a gun, we are never going to give the satisfaction to Pakistan of feeling that by unleashing a terrorist attack in Pahalgam they have somehow earned the right to negotiate with India," he said.

"I don't think that Mr Trump should have in any way, shape or form implied that the Kashmiri dispute has been internationalised by the American involvement. We don't even accept that there is a dispute of that nature, Kashmir is an integral part of India...we are not interested at all in internationalising the dispute," he said.