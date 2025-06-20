Tharoor says he has differences of opinion with few in Cong leadership

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he has differences of opinion with some in the party leadership, but he is not going to speak about them in light of the bypoll in the Nilambur constituency.

Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor-- who came under attack from some party colleagues for supporting the Modi govt’s stand following the Pahalgam terror attack -- said that the Congress, its values, and its workers are very dear to him.

He said he has worked closely with party workers for 16 years and regards them as close friends and brothers.

“However, I do have differences of opinion with some in the Congress leadership. You know what I am talking about, as some of those issues are there in the public domain and have been reported by you (media),” Tharoor said.

He did not clarify whether his differences of opinion were with the national or state leadership.

On being asked whether he was going to leave the party, he said he was “not going anywhere”.

“I am a member of the Congress party. Let the party decide what it thinks about me,” he said.

Asked why he was not part of the by-poll campaign, Tharoor said he was not invited to it as was the practice during the other by-elections, including the one in Wayanad held last year.

“I do not go where I am not invited,” he said and added that he wants the party workers’ campaign efforts to bear fruit and the UDF candidate to win from Nilambur.

Defending his decision to accept the Centre’s invite to head one of the delegations, he said that when he became the chairman of the External Affairs Committee of the Parliament, he had made it clear that he was focused on India’s foreign policy and its national interest and not the foreign policy of the Congress and BJP.

“I have not changed my line. When an issue concerning the nation comes up, we are all obligated to work and speak for the country. What I said during Operation Sindoor was my own opinion.

“The Centre asked for my services. Indeed, my party did not. So, I proudly did my duty as an Indian citizen,” he said.