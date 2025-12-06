Tharoor introduces Bill to criminalise marital rape

new delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor introduced a private member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday to criminalise marital rape and asserted that India must uphold its constitutional values and move from “no means no” to “only yes means yes”.

Tharoor also introduced two other private member’s Bills -- to amend the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 and establish a State and Union Territories Reorganisation Commission to recommend their reorganisation of to the Centre.