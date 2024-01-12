Tharoor highlights Sonia’s speech on Hindu liberalism to counter BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: In an effort to counter the BJP’s claims that Congress is anti-Hindu, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday highlighted a speech made two decades ago by Sonia Gandhi at the Ramakrishna Mission, emphasising how Hindu liberal thoughts contributed to India’s secular identity.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s move came a day after the BJP criticised the grand old party’s decision to decline the invitation to its three top leaders to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, claiming it exposed the party’s inherent opposition to India’s culture and Hindu religion.

In a post on social media platform X, where he attached Gandhi’s speech highlighting Swami Vivekananda’s views on Hinduism, the Congress Working Committee member expressed his belief that the teachings of Vivekananda carry a highly relevant and impactful message for present day.