‘Thank Indian govt for giving Bhutan opportunity to build temple in Rajgir’

New Delhi: Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday said the “Nalanda spirit” that originated from the ancient seat of learning in Bihar must grow and “we in Bhutan will do our part” to propagate and nurture this spirit.

In his address at the Nalanda University in Bihar, Tobgay also thanked the Indian government for continuing to spread the Nalanda spirit and in that spirit, “giving Bhutan the opportunity to build a temple in Rajgir”.

The Bhutanese prime minister and the Je Khenpo, Trulku Jigme Choedra, the chief abbot of Bhutan, are visiting India for the consecration ceremony of the Royal Bhutan

Temple at Bihar’s Rajgir on September 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The land for the temple has been provided by the Bihar government, it added.

The new Nalanda University, sited at Rajgir in Bihar’s Nalanda district, was established by the Indian government with an aim to revive the ancient glory of Nalanda as an international institution.

The ancient university, in its heydays, was home to several renowned scholars and a large number of students from various countries.

“I would like to thank the government of India for continuing the tradition of Nalanda Mahavira and continuing to spread the Nalanda spirit. And, in that spirit, for giving Bhutan the opportunity to build a temple in Rajgir,” Tobgay said in his address to a gathering at an event that was streamed live on the university’s YouTube channel.

The Bhutanese prime minister also hailed the legacy of the Nalanda Mahavira, the ancient seat of learning, and said it is “extremely important” for Bhutan.

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to visit this historic city, Rajgir,” he said.

Tobgay underlined the historic ties between Bhutan and India and pointed out that on Thursday, the chief abbot of Bhutan will take part in the consecration ceremony of the new temple in Rajgir.

Guru Padmasambhava came from Nalanda and visited Bhutan many times, he said.

“Today, you have the Nalanda University continuing to carry on the Nalanda spirit.... Learn and grow in oneness with Nalanda. The Nalanda spirit must grow and we in Bhutan will do our part to propagate, to nurture this spirit,” he asserted.

The Bhutanese leader announced that the Global Peace Prayer Festival will be held in his country starting November 4.



