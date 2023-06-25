Thakur terms Oppn ‘leaderless’

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, while addressing the Gauravshali Bharat Rally held in Panipat Saturday, said that India has not only become a safe country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but today the strong leadership and sustainable development works being executed by the Prime Minister have become a pivotal topic of discussion across the globe.



The public service, good governance and poor welfare work done by the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has earned praise and has impressed the general public. “Our 9-year-tenure has more development weightage than those who ruled for 70 years, said Anurag Singh Thakur. The Union Minister said that in the 9 years of Modi’s rule, the Central government has touched new dimensions of good governance. During this, people not only got fair, transparent and corruption-free governance but also got the benefits of various public welfare policies while sitting at their homes only.

He said that the resolution was taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi before forming the government that his government would be for the poor, the exploited, the afflicted, the women, the youth, the farmers and for every section.

“Today all these sections consider the central government as their government. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has done the work of making ‘panch teerth’ at all the five main places that belong to Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar,” said Anurag Singh Thakur.

“This time again we have to give a big mandate to the BJP government and make the lotus bloom,” said the Union Minister. Targeting the Opposition, the Union Minister said that today the opposition has no leader, no policy even their intentions are questionable. During the tenure of previous governments, corruption used to make headlines every month, he added.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition unity (Mahagathbandhan), Anurag Singh Thakur said that the opposition parties might have come together, but failed to join hands.