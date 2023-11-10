Thakur condemns TRS govt in Telangana over corruption

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur, holding portfolios for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports, criticised the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for corruption and unfulfilled promises during a roadshow and public meeting.



Thakur did not spare either the TRS or the Congress, presenting the TRS government as tainted with corruption and underscoring the urgent need for a change in leadership.

He dismissed the notion that a mere change in the party’s name could conceal the alleged corruption within TRS ranks. The minister specifically targeted the purported embezzlement of funds in the Kaleshwaram Dam Project, characterising it as “KCR’s private ATM.”

Emphasising the BJP’s commitment to development, Thakur asserted that only the BJP could deliver an honest and progressive government for the people of Telangana. He criticised the perceived nepotism in job distribution within KCR’s family and promised a transformative era under the BJP’s leadership.

During the nomination ceremony for BJP candidate Challama Krishna Reddy from Munugode constituency, Thakur expressed dissatisfaction with the TRS government’s performance, highlighting its failure to address unemployment and deliver promised benefits to the youth.

The minister accused K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, and his party of reneging on promises made to various communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

Thakur alleged that corruption and nepotism were rampant, contributing to the staggering state debt of 5 lakh crores.

Directing attention to the Kaleshwaram Dam Project, Thakur raised concerns about fund management, deeming it a global engineering failure and implying leadership shortcomings on KCR’s part.

In a sharp rebuke to KCR’s family, Thakur accused the government of orchestrating a liquor scam involving KCR’s daughter in Delhi. He asserted that no substantial work would occur until the family received a 30 per cent commission.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and development initiatives, Thakur pledged to provide sports facilities and usher in a new era of development in Telangana under the BJP government.

As the Telangana Assembly polls draw near, Anurag Thakur’s strong condemnation of the TRS government’s alleged corruption sets the stage for a fiercely contested election, with the BJP aiming to position itself as the alternative choice for the people of Telangana.