Thackerays only want power, claims Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday alleged that the Thackeray cousins have come together only for power, and lack any kind of programme for Mumbai’s development.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray earlier in the day announced the alliance of their parties ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena faction, said there was no mention of development at the cousins’ press conference. “Those who deviated from (late Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology have been taught a lesson in the assembly elections last year and the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat polls,” he said. “They have no development agenda, their goal is only to get power. These people drove Marathi-speakers out of Mumbai. The assembly polls and recent local elections have shown which is the fake and the real Shiv Sena,” said Shinde.

He also accused the Thackerays of blocking development projects, and said the Mahayuti government introduced cluster development and expedited redevelopment

projects.