T’gana tunnel accident: Search ops to be over in 15 days, says Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said the ongoing search operations at SLBC tunnel where the fate of six persons trapped was still unknown, are expected to be completed in 15 days.

Eight individuals—including engineers and labourers—were trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel when a portion of it collapsed on February 22. So far, two bodies have been recovered from the debris in the tunnel. Personnel from state, central and private agencies are engaged in the search operations.

Addressing the mediapersons at the tunnel site, Reddy said about 700-800 experts from various institutions have worked day and night under the supervision of the authorities for the 40 days and currently, around 550-560 people are continuing the search operations with state-of-the-art equipment.

“The ongoing search operations at the SLBC tunnel will be completed in 15 days. Another 105 to 110 meters of excavation has to be taken up in the tunnel to close the issue,” he said.

Due to iron and other objects sticking to the heavy drilling machine in the tunnel, removing the mud has become difficult and dangerous, he further said, adding that however, the state government has made arrangements so that those involved in relief operations do not face any problems.