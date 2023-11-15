T’gana polls: Withdrawal of nominations comes to end

Battle lines are drawn for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana with the withdrawal of nominations coming to an end on Wednesday.

Several leaders of the Congress and other major parties who had filed nominations as independents after failing to obtain

tickets to contest have withdrawn in favour of official candidates, sources in the parties said.

Election officials said the final number of candidates left in the fray would be known after information from the constituencies is received.

As per the latest reports, Telangana has over 3.26 crore eligible voters with almost equal nu