T’gana polls: Disappointing results but not saddened, says Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the Assembly poll results were “disappointing” though he was not “saddened”.



In a post on ‘X’, Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party which is heading to form the government in Telangana.

“Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back,” he said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and urged him to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

Rao’s resignation letter was received, and the Governor accepted it, a press communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Moreover, the Telangana police on Sunday said it has been asked by the state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy to make security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony on December 4 or 9.