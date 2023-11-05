T’gana polls: CPI (M) announces candidates for 14 seats

HYDERABAD: The CPI(M) in Telangana has announced its first list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls after unsuccessful negotiations for a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress. State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram is set to contest from Palair in Khammam district, while former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy will seek re-election from Miryalaguda. Initially, the party had plans to contest in 17 seats, and discussions are ongoing regarding candidates for a couple of additional seats. The polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled for November 30. The CPI(M) is making its own way in the state’s political landscape, deciding to field candidates independently as opposed to forming a coalition with other parties for the upcoming elections.

