T’gana: Over 33L people have undergone eye tests under ‘Kanti Velugu’

Hyderabad: Merolla Murali a native of Bhaskarla Bavi near Nalgonda town where he was depending on his caste profession of tailoring. Murali, who lives off the income from sewing work, could not see properly. Due to this, he worked only two to three hours a day owing to his eyesight problem.



Family maintenance was also very difficult due to meager income. He was not in a position to afford to go to the nearby town of Nalgonda and see an ophthalmologist.

In this background, the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme announced and implemented by the Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao looked like an oasis in the desert for Murali. He went to the eye care camp set up in his village and got tested and was given 2.5-point reading glasses on the spot. He happily said that he could see clearly with these glasses and he is earning high income by working more than ten hours daily with these eye light glasses. Murali expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for organising such a good program that this wonderful eye-lighting program has brought light to the lives of many poor people like him.

Many people and farm labourers of Veernapalli village of Sirisilla district also benefited from ‘Kanti Velugu’.

In all 33 districts of the state, the program is getting a warm response. So far, 33,60,301 people have undergone eye examinations across the state in the eye care camps undertaken by the government. And 6,76,732 people have been given eye glasses till date under the programme.