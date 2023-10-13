T’gana govt transfers IAS, IPS officers on EC orders in view of Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Following the directions of the Election Commission, the Telangana government on Friday issued orders transferring and posting IAS and IPS officers in the state.



The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the Telangana government to transfer several top police and administrative officers of the state, which is going to polls on November 30. The EC ordered the transfer of police commissioners of Hyderabad, Warangal and Nizamabad and posted 10 new superintendents of police. Following the Election Commission’s orders, the Telangana government notified the transfer and posting of IPS officers.

Ambar Kishore Jha, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Admn), Rachakonda, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Warangal, while Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Cyberabad, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad. However, the new commissioner of police of Hyderabad is yet to be announced.

Similarly, 10 IPS officers, who were holding various posts, were transferred and posted as superintendents of police of different districts in the state. The EC had also ordered the removal of the transport secretary, director of prohibition and excise and the commissioner of commercial tax in Telangana. The Telangana government was also directed to also appoint a separate principal secretary for the excise and commercial tax department in view of the rigorous work required during the elections.

Accordingly, Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Energy Department, was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary in Excise, Commercial Taxes and Endowments, while Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Secretary (Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts), Industries and Commerce Department was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Prohibition

and Excise.