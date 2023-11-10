T’gana: Congress promises Rs 20,000 cr annual welfare for BC community

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana promised to spend Rs 20,000 crore annually for the welfare of Backward Communities (BC), amounting to Rs one lakh crore in five years, if voted to power in the November 30 Assembly polls.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday unveiled the “BC Declaration” comprising welfare schemes for the BC community, in Kamareddy, about 90 kms from there.

The party promised to increase BC reservations based on caste census and BC Commission report within six months after coming to power.

The Declaration also said the BC quota will be increased to 42 per cent from the existing 23 per cent in local bodies to provide new political leadership positions for them, besides giving 42 per cent reservation in govt civil construction and maintenance contracts.