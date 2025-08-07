T’gana CM seeks Prez’s nod for OBC quota Bills

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday led a protest at the Jantar Mantar here to demand Presidential assent for the Backward Classes reservation Bills and alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was stalling the Bills passed by the state legislature as it was “anti-OBC”.

The Telangana Assembly passed the two Bills in March to enhance reservation for other backward classes (OBC) to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies. The Bills were forwarded to the governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent.

Reddy said that the caste census was duly approved by the state cabinet, the assembly and the people, and questioned how the Centre could undermine the decision of an elected state government. “We are pro-OBC. Rahul Gandhi is pro-OBC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anti-OBC. We will see how to give this reservation. If he won’t, we will defeat him in the coming

election,” he said.