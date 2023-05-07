T’gana-C’garh border: Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police

Hyderabad: Two Maoists were killed after an exchange of fire with the police in a forest area of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana bordering Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.



According to the police, based on reliable information that one action team of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) was moving in Puttapadu forests with a view to attack police, special police parties took up combing in the area, when

the ultras fired on police personnel.

There was an exchange of fire between cops and the Maoists, after which police conducted searches in the area during which the bodies of two of the ultras were found from the scene, the police said.

One of the deceased was identified as Cherla LOS (local organisation squad) commander Rajesh while the identity of the other was being ascertained, the police added.

Police seized weapons including one SLR (Self-Loading Rifle) and other items from the scene. The combing operation was still underway, police added.