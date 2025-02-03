T’gana Assembly to debate caste survey on Feb 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly will meet on Tuesday to debate the report on the caste survey conducted in the state.

The state cabinet will meet on Tuesday morning to deliberate on the report before presenting it to the Assembly for discussion, official sources said on Monday.

The secretary to the state legislature said in a letter that the Assembly Speaker has convened a meeting of the Assembly on February 4.

The state planning department, which conducted the survey, submitted its report to the cabinet sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday.

According to the caste survey, Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, form the largest group, constituting 46.25 per cent of Telangana’s total 3.70 crore population.

The BC population is followed by Scheduled

Castes (SCs) at 17.43 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 10.45 per cent, backward classes among Muslims at 10.08 per cent, Other Castes (OCs) at 13.31 per cent, and OCs among Muslims at 2.48 per cent.