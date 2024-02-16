T’gana Assembly adopts resolution to take up household caste survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly here on Friday passed a resolution to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household caste survey in the state so as to plan and implement various plans for the progress of backward classes, SC and ST citizens and other weaker sections.



The resolution, moved by Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, was adopted after a debate in the House.

The resolution was adopted as per the decision of the state cabinet meeting held recently. Supporting the govt’s move to conduct caste survey, members of the BRS, AIMIM, BJP and the CPI raised questions relating to the assurance given by the Congress on passage of a Bill paving the way for the conduct of survey, the agency that will conduct it, time frame by which the survey would be completed, proposed budget for the entire exercise.