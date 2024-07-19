T’gana: 28 people stranded in flood waters rescued

Hyderabad: Disaster management personnel on Thursday rescued 28 people, who were stranded in agricultural lands, with the help of two helicopters in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district due to flooding by a rivulet following heavy rains.



The process of shifting 20 more people to safe places was in progress on Thursday night, an official release said.

The rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state government were engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities, it said.