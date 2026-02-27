Textile sector key to Madhya Pradesh’s next growth leap: CM Yadav in Bhilwara

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday pitched his state as one of India’s fastest-growing investment destinations, inviting Rajasthan’s industrialists to explore opportunities in what he described as an “unmatched hub of infinite possibilities”.



Addressing an interactive session on “Investment Opportunities in MP” in Bhilwara — Rajasthan’s textile city — Yadav said the state’s central location makes it a strategic hub for trade, industry and exports. “Connect with the heart of India; connect with the centre of growth and opportunity,” he told local investors, business leaders and industry representatives.

Highlighting natural resources, industry-friendly policies, strong infrastructure and transparent governance, the Chief Minister asserted that MP offers an ideal ecosystem for investments of all scales. He said the state government has simplified industrial policies and rolled out 18 new industry-friendly initiatives to accelerate industrialisation. Yadav added that he has taken direct charge of the industries department to ensure faster decision-making and time-bound resolution of investors’ concerns.

Promising incentives for major investment proposals, he said the government is extending special concessions while ensuring that both small and large investors benefit from policy support. He underlined vast potential in the textile sector, noting that the country’s first and largest PM MITRA Park is being developed in Madhya Pradesh.

Referring to the long-standing trade ties between MP and Rajasthan, Yadav recalled that the late Ghanshyam Das Birla had established Grasim Industries in Nagda, laying the foundation for industrial collaboration. He also mentioned the recent agreement between the two states on the long-pending Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river project to improve water availability.

Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a reliable global development partner, and MP is playing a significant role in that growth story. He also pointed to expanding textile trade prospects with Europe.

The session was attended by Rajasthan’s Minister Gautam Kumar Dak, Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal, Rajya Sabha MP Balyogi Umesh Nath, Principal Secretary (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghwendra Kumar Singh, MPIDC Managing Director Chandramouli Shukla, RCM Group Chairman Trilok Chhabra.