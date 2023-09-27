Terrorists, 8 associates arrested in Baramulla, arms and ammo seized

SRINAGAR: A terrorist and eight terror associates, including two women, involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition were arrested in separate operations as security forces unearthed two terror modules in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Tuesday.



The terrorist associates were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists for carrying out terror activities.

Giving details at a press conference in Baramulla, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Baramulla, Amod Nagpure, said on September 21, police, through reliable sources, came to know that Yaseen Ahmad Shah, resident of Janbazpora Baramulla, is missing from his home and has joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF.

TRF or The Resistance Front is the shadow outfit of the LeT.

Nagpure said a case was registered and investigation was taken up.

On receipt of the information, based on human/technical intelligence, during mobile vehicle check-point (MVCP) checking at Tapper Pattan.

The security forces apprehended the terrorist on September 22. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a pistol magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession, the SSP said.

During questioning, Shah disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad, resident of Takiya Wagoora.

Accordingly, security forces raided his residence and subsequently arrested him, the SSP said. Upon his disclosure, two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession, he added.