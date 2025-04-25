Ahmedabad: The wife of Surat resident Shailesh Kalathiya, who lost his life in the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, on Thursday said terrorists showed no remorse as they were seen laughing after shooting her husband dead.

Three Gujarat residents, including Kalathiya, were among the 26 persons killed in the terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday. Two other victims from the state - Yatish Parmar and his son Smit - were from Bhavnagar city.

The three deceased were cremated at their respective native places on Thursday as local residents joined their funeral processions amid outpouring of grief.

Shitalben Kalathiya, the wife of deceased Shailesh Kalathiya, was visibly upset when her husband’s mortal remains were being taken to a crematorium from their house.

Talking to reporters, she said the terrorists showed no mercy as they were laughing after killing her husband from a very close range.

“A terrorist first came close to us and then shot my husband after learning that he is a Hindu. Just like my husband, other Hindu men were shot in front of their children. The terrorist was laughing after shooting my husband and did not leave the place till he died,” she said.

Kalathiya’s son Naksh performed the last rites of his father in Surat.Talking to reporters later, Naksh said his father was singled out for being a Hindu and shot dead by a terrorist in front of him and his mother.

Shailesh Kalathiya was vacationing in Pahalgam along with his wife Shitalben, son Naksh and elder daughter Niti when the group of terrorists struck Baisaran.