Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian

SRINAGAR: A terrorist belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, police said.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kathohalan area of the south Kashmir district

following inputs regarding

the presence of a terrorist there, a police spokesman

said.

As the search team personnel approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively, he said.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist, identified as Maiser Ahamd Dar alias Adil, a resident of Vishroo Payeen, was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

He was linked with the proscribed terror outfit TRF.