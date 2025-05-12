‘Terrorism like a dog’s crooked tail, needs firm handling’

Lucknow: In a fiery address that blended national security, defence self-reliance, and political resolve, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said terrorism, like a dog’s crooked tail, cannot be straightened and must be crushed with force.

Speaking at the inauguration of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, the CM launched a direct attack on Pakistan-backed terror and declared that India would respond with full strength to any provocation.

“Operation Sindoor has shown the world what BrahMos can do. And if anyone still doubts it, let them ask those sitting in Pakistan,” Yogi said.

He urged the country to stand united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to fight terrorism with one voice. “Every terror attack will now be treated as an act of war. This is New India’s doctrine,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who joined the event virtually, jointly inaugurated the BrahMos unit with CM Yogi. A special publication on defence production, Brahmand, was also released on the occasion.

CM Yogi handed over appointment letters to young professionals recruited by BrahMos Aerospace and received a missile replica as a symbol of the state’s growing role in national defence.

“Before 2017, industries were reluctant to come here. Today, they’re lining up to invest,” Yogi said. He credited this turnaround to improved law and order and proactive industrial policies.

Tracing the origins of the project, CM Yogi recalled how PM Modi had announced the UP Defence Corridor from Lucknow. Since then, six nodes—Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot—have been developed for defence-related manufacturing.

“BrahMos has acquired 200 acres here and already initiated aerospace activities. Around seven anchor units are now coming up in Lucknow alone,” he said, adding that ammunition manufacturing had already begun in Kanpur, with growing demand for expansion.

The UP Defence Corridor has signed 57 MoUs worth Rs 30,000 crore so far, with a target to reach Rs 50,000 crore in investments and one lakh jobs. “We are well on track to provide employment to nearly 60,000 youth,” Yogi said.

Highlighting India’s growing defence exports, the CM said that self-reliance in military technology was key to long-term national security.

The CM also assured full support—land, logistics, and infrastructure—for future projects by DRDO and BrahMos in the state.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, MP Brij Lal, MLA Dr. Rajeshwar Singh, former minister Mahendra Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and senior officials from DRDO, BrahMos, and PTC.