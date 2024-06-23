‘Terrorism breathing its last in J&K’

Jammu: Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent acts of terror are signs of the “enemy’s desperation”, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

“We must hunt down the terrorists and their aides harbouring them,” Sinha said at the passing out parade of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s 16th Basic Recruit Training Course batch at the subsidiary police training centre in Talwara of Reasi district. A total of 860 recruit constables of the border battalion took part in the parade on the completion of their training. They were administered an oath for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

“Terrorism is breathing its last and this has made our neighbour, the exporter of terror, desperate. The recent terror acts are a sign of our enemy’s desperation,” he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Ten people, including seven pilgrims, were killed and more than 45 injured in four separate terror incidents in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts earlier this month. Sinha said the aim of his administration is complete elimination of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking on the emerging threats of drug trafficking, cybercrime and radicalisation, he emphasised the need to ensure a high level of motivation and professionalism in the police to keep a step ahead of the adversaries.

“I have great faith in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and our security agencies. They are not only responsive to the safety and urgent needs of citizens but also effectively tackling terrorism in the cyberspace,” Sinha said.