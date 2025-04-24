‘Terrorism and violent extremism remain gravest threats to humanity’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have stressed that terrorism and violent extremism remain among the gravest threats to humanity and there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

The two leaders have stressed the need to prevent access to weapons, including missiles and drones, to commit terror acts against other countries.

Modi decided to cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and departed for New Delhi on Tuesday night following a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. He was originally scheduled to return to India on Wednesday night.

“Both sides strongly condemned the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, 2025, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians. In this context, the two sides condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and emphasised that this remains one of the gravest threats to humanity. They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever,” the statement said.

“They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture. They welcomed the excellent cooperation between the two sides in counter-terrorism and terror financing,” it added.

The two leaders condemned cross-border terrorism and called on all countries to reject the use of terrorism against others, dismantle terror infrastructure where it exists and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly.

“Both sides stressed the need to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries,” the statement said.