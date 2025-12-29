Terror struck tourists in deadly Pahalgam attack; govt made efforts to minimise dent, recover footfall

New Delhi: The dastardly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 not only pierced through the heart of humanity but also cast a grim shadow on tourism in the Valley and impacted the sector at large.

The attack in Baisaran meadows, a prime tourist location, in its immediate aftermath, had dealt a big blow to the tourism and hospitality sector in the Union territory, and hit the psyche of many potential tourists, domestic and foreign, who were planning to visit Kashmir -- a popular destination.

Over a month after the terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, tourism in Kashmir did begin its long journey towards normalcy, but hesitation remained in the minds of travellers.

In early June, however, tourists, though in smaller numbers, had started returning to the Valley, infusing hopes of a gradual turnaround in the sector, and in the following months since then, arrivals gradually grew.

Groups of tourists, especially from states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, were reaching the famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

In October, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that his government’s efforts to bring back tourists to the Union territory can work only after the tourist spots closed in the wake of the Pahalgam attack were reopened.

“First, we have to reopen those places which have been shut. We did not shut these places in 35 years. When the militancy was at its peak, Drang or Doodhpathri were not closed, the upper areas of Gulmarg were not shut,

Aru valley was not closed,” he said.

Abdullah said some courage was needed to be shown and open tourist spots and promote them effectively.

While the sector at large showed further recovery from its impact, the Ministry of Tourism hosted a range of events in the past several months, at several places in the country, ranging from International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North Eastern Region in Gangtok to a special culinary event held during the fourth edition of World Food India in Delhi.

The 13th edition of the ITM for the North Eastern Region was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

This was the second time Sikkim hosted the mega event since its inception in 2013.

“The Northeast is very rich in nature and cultural diversity,” he had said.

Khandu said the ministry is now focusing on the potential of the Northeast.

“I see that local economies in the Northeast are flourishing day by day as per their carrying capacities, and if we compare only 10 years earlier, our region did not have this luxury,” he had said.

The ministry organised ‘World Food India - Reviving the Culinary Treasures of India’ from September 25-28 at Bharat Mandapam.

The event showcased India’s rich culinary heritage and positioned Indian cuisine on the global stage.

The initiative focussed on reviving forgotten food traditions, highlighting ancient cooking techniques, and exploring the export potential of indigenous ingredients. with agency inputs