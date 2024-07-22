Terror attack on Army post, VDG's house foiled in J-K's Rajouri; search ops underway

Rajouri/Jammu: Army troops thwarted a terrorist attack on a security post and house of a village defence guard (VDG) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Monday morning, officials said. A cordon and search operation was launched to track down the terrorists, triggering a gunfight, they added. A terrorist has been killed and a jawan and a civilian, kin of the VDG whose house was attacked, suffered injuries, according to sources. "Terrorists attacked the house of a VDC (member) at Gunda, Rajouri at 03.10 hours. A nearby Army column reacted and a firefight ensued," White Knight Corps said on X. "Operations are continuing," it added. It further said that the Indian Army acted on intelligence, anticipating the threat to a VDG in a remote area in Rajouri-Reasi.

"Tactical teams swiftly intervened, ensuring no harm to the VDC member and his family", it said. The operations are continuing and the firefight is in progress, the Corps said. According to officials, the terrorists fired on the house of the VDG and ex-serviceman Parshottam Kumar, who is also a Shourya Chakra awardee, in the Gundha area of Khawas tehsil. The security personnel retaliated after the terrorists threw a grenade, following which they attacked a newly established Army picket in the area around 4 am, resulting in a fire exchange, they said. The troops foiled the attack on the Army post and a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area, resulting in another round of gunfight, they added. "A major terror attack on an Army picket in a remote village of Rajouri was thwarted. Firing is underway and operation is in progress," an Army spokesperson said. The attack has triggered fear in the area due to the threat of the presence of terrorists in the region. "We are terrorised over this attack, which took place in the area after several years. It was a peaceful area. Firing started around 3 am and kept continuing," a local woman said. Another villager said that it is time to rearm VDGs with modern weapons and communication technology to take on the terrorists operating in the hills of Jammu. Today's terror attack is the 14th incident in the Jammu region in which 10 security personnel including two officers, 9 pilgrims lost their lives and 58 others were injured. Five terrorists were neutralised during the period.