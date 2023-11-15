Terming Scindia traitor, Priyanka Gandhi says he has kept his family tradition well

Addressing an election rally in Datia of Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday made a blistering attack on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that him a traitor and he has kept his family tradition well.

The Congress leader was canvassing for her party candidates Rajendra Bharti (Datia), Phool Singh Baraiya (Bhander) and Ghanshyam Singh (Sewda) in Datia of Gwalior-Chambal region for the November 17 Assembly polls.

‘Do you know Scindia ji? We worked together in UP. We the people of Uttar Pradesh express our complaints or anger and we vent out everything. We don’t have a habit of addressing Maharaj,’ Priyanka said.

She said that workers used to tell her that they had to call Scindia ‘Maharaj’ to get their work done and it was not the Congress workers’ habit.

“All of their leaders are a little weird. First our Scindia, actually his height is a little short but in arrogance, waah bhai waah”, she said referring to BJP leaders. ‘He has followed his family tradition well. He has betrayed the trust of the people of Gwalior and Chambal region. He toppled your government, which you had voted for,’ Priyanka further said on the last day of campaigning. Madhya Pradesh goes to poll on Friday in a single phase.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress formed the government securing 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly when Jyotiraditya was in the grand old party. But in March 2020, Scindia switched to BJP along with 22 Congress MLAs led to topple the Kamal Nath government. Congress won 26 seats out of 34 in the Gwalior region in the previous election.

In her address, Priyanka called her former party colleague, friend-turned-political rival Scindia, a traitor.

Priyanka claimed that the employment situation has been the best in the country in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh while it is poor in MP. She said that inflation has shattered the dreams of the people in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leader took potshots at Narottam Mishra, the BJP candidate from Datia Assembly seat and State Home Minister, saying he watches movies the entire day to watch “who is in which attire?”

Terming Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a world-famous actor, Priyanka said he can outshine Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. But whenever someone talks about work, he starts behaving like Asrani (comedian), she said.

Referring to Scindia, the Congress leader said, ‘There is one thing. Modi ji is good at recognising people. He has gathered traitors and cowards from all over the world and taken them into his party,’ she said.

Priyanka said that she had pitied the old workers of RSS and BJP who worked hard for their organisation. She alleged that Prime Minister Modi keeps lamenting that they have abused me so much.

‘Have you watched Salman Khan’s movie ‘Tere Naam’ in which he kept crying from the beginning till the end? I say, let’s make a movie on Modi ji also with that name,’ she further said.