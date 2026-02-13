TERI holds meet on Energy Transition Hub for eastern, N-E states

Kolkata: The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) convened senior policymakers, distribution companies (DISCOMs), regulators and energy leaders in Kolkata to deliberate on the establishment of an Energy Transition Hub for the Eastern and Northeastern States (ETHENS) on Thursday.



Supported by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), the proposed Hub is envisaged as a DISCOM-driven, demand-led regional platform to accelerate a balanced, resilient and region-specific energy transition.

The high-level roundtable focused on designing ETHENS as a permanent institutional mechanism that can help utilities in the Eastern and North-Eastern states translate national clean energy ambitions into implementable, utility-centric actions.

India’s power sector is entering a decisive decade of transformation, guided by the targets of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070. While the Eastern and North-Eastern region remains central to India’s industrial base and natural resources, it continues to face distinct challenges in renewable integration, grid readiness, storage deployment, financial sustainability, and terrain-sensitive electrification.

Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI highlighted the need for regional institutional innovation. “As implementation accelerates, it is essential to recognize that India’s transition must be inclusive and regionally equitable. A single national template cannot address the full diversity of local constraints. This is particularly evident in Eastern and Northeastern parts of India, where the transition challenge is distinct and warrants dedicated attention,” Dhawan said.

Suresh Kumar, Chairman, DVC, highlighted the region’s pivotal role. “Focused and targeted policy support for the Eastern and Northeastern states is vital for enabling a fair, inclusive, and sustainable clean‑energy transition,” he said.